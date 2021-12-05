‘Dinshaw B Avari Road’: plaque unveiled

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Bahram Avari Saturday inaugurated the Dinshaw B Avari Road constructed from Keamari Bridge to Khamees Gate at a cost of Rs40 million.

The soft inauguration ceremony was attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Bahram D Avari and his family members and other notables of the Parsi community.

The Dinshaw B Avari Road connects the seaport to Karachi, including its industrial areas and upcountry imports and exports, popularly known as the `Gateway to Pakistan’.

The CM said, “Its improvement in all respects for smooth and swift flow of freight traffic to and from Pakistan holds pivotal importance.”

Shah said that the road also led to the passenger pier to transport public and goods to the Baba & Bhit Islands and Manora. He added that previously, the condition of the road was in very dilapidated shape which resulted in the prolonged delays and traffic jams thus causing fatigue and wastage of fuel.

The CM said that thus, the Sindh government through KMC undertook the improvement of the road which included the refurbishment of existing tracks and improvement of drainage system which has remained the main cause of its deterioration, besides, electrification of the road has also been upgraded.

Although the road spans two- kilometers only but its improvement & upgradation has transformed the area in many aspects, Murad Ali Shah said and added Apart from the road in the Keamari district, the Sindh government has invested Rs.1,400 million in the construction of road from Mai-Kolachi to Y-Junction, Rs.650 million on development of `Manora Beach Front’ Rs.500 million on the Mason road, Rs.1037 million on development of SITE roads at 15 different locations and construction of Jetties on Baba, Bhit and Mubarak Village.

The CM said that the said road has been so named in respect of Dinshaw B Avari, born on 22nd August 1902, in a humble family, Dinshaw B Avari studied in an orphanage as his mother had passed away and his father had to work during the day. He did B. Com studying on the light of a hurricane lantern. He then joined an Insurance Company of Canada as a clerk. Due to his hard work and dedication, he was promoted as Manager for Karachi and then became General Manager for Sindh, Balochistan, NWFP, Punjab and Afghanistan.

Later, he switched his careers to become hotelier where he again assailed.

Dinshaw B Avari Road was decorated by the British government, a founding member of Rotary and trustee of many Parsi trusts, including Karachi Parsi Anjuman. Apart from numerous other social activities, he was also Trustee BVS Boys & Mama Parsi Girls schools, and BMH Parsi Hospital, Deaf & Dumb Center- founder and president, Pakistan Sea Scouts - founder member, Member Society for prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Hotels Association of Pakistan - founder president and Member Sindh Red Cross Red Crescent Society.

Being a self-made man, Dinshaw never forgot the down-trodden and poor, the CM said and added his doors were open to all 24 hours a day. His motto was to trust everyone at face value unless they proved him otherwise.

He passed away on December 18, 1988. However, his legacy continues to this day, his principles and philosophy institutionalized forming the foundations of the Avari family and Group. “I am sure, and I know his son continues his legacy in social services also,” CM concluded.

On the occasion, Bahram D Avari appreciated the gesture of the Sindh government by naming an important road after his father.

