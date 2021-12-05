Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items excluding sugar and chicken have continued witnessing an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price went down from Rs 8,800 per 40kg in wholesale market to Rs 8,500 per 40kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs 230 per kg against Rs240-250 per kg and chicken meat price went down from Rs360 per kg to Rs340 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase from Rs 5,300 per carton to Rs 5,450 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs190 per dozen against Rs180 per dozen.

Firewood and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price remained stable at Rs850 per 40 kg and Rs270 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs 3,400 per cylinder. LPG in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is being sold in the range of Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

Best quality cooking oil Dalda prices went further up from Rs405 per litre pack to Rs415 per litre pack, while B-grade cooking oil brands such as Phool prices went slightly down from Rs 4,600 per carton to Rs 4,500 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs295 per pack against Rs300 per pack of 900 grams.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the raise, as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs165 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs415 per kg. While B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs135 per pack, from Rs160 to Rs295 per pack of 900 gms.

During the week under review, wheat flour prices remained stable as good quality wheat flour bag of 15kg is available at Rs 1,100 per 15kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,220 per bag. While the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg price remained stable at Rs 1,140 per bag. However, fine quality wheat flour price has witnessed an increase, which jumped from Rs 5,900 per 79kg bag to Rs 6,100 per bag.

Sugar price, which four weeks ago reached all time high mark of Rs 7,600 per 50kg bag is stable at Rs 4,550 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs100 per kg. Sugar prices are declining due to the start of crushing season as well as the government’s intervention in the market of supplying imported commodity at Rs90 per kg through the Utility Stores outlets and temporary/mobile outlets. According to traders, sugar prices are likely to remain on the lower side till March 2022 due to sufficient stocks but after that big dealers can exploit the situation in accordance with the international market trends.

Mutton price is stable at Rs 1,450 per kg and beef prices remained stable at Rs800 per kg, beef with bones at Rs650 per. Branded spices, detergents, tea, rice, powder chillis and powder turmeric prices also witnessed an increasing trend as various brands of Shah Masala price jumped from Rs75 per 43gram pack to Rs80 per pack, detergent prices increased in the range of Rs30 to Rs60 per pack and Lipton Yellow Label 200gram pack price increased from Rs260 per pack to Rs280 per pack.

Prices of all the brands of rice witnessed an increasing trend as best quality basmati rice price jumped from Rs 3,400 per 25kg bag to Rs 3,700 per bag, while broken Basmati rice price went up from Rs 2,100 per 25kg bag to Rs 2,500 per bag. Powder Chillisprice jumped from Rs380 per kg to Rs400 per kg and powder turmeric price went up from Rs400 per kg to Rs425 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality maas his available at Rs290 per kg and best quality lentil at Rs200 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs290 per kg, masoor at Rs200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs200 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices remained stable during the week. Packed milk suppliers such as Milk Pak and Olpers have intimated the traders of increasing 200gram milk pack price from Rs43 per pack to Rs44 per pack and cream price from Rs120 to Rs130 per pack.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as potato price went up from Rs270 per 5kg to Rs330 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs75 per kg against Rs65 per kg, onions price went down from Rs200 per 5kg to Rs175 per 5kg, which in retail is available at Rs45 per kg against Rs50 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs90 per kg against Rs140 per kg.

Cucumber price went up from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs270 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70 per kg against Rs65 per kg. Prices of various qualities of garlic went down from Rs850-1,450 per 5kg to Rs500-1,300 per 5kg, which in the retail market are being sold at Rs130-280 per kg against Rs210-335 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs 1,600 per 5kg to Rs 1,400 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs325 per kg against Rs350 per kg. Capsicum price went down from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs125 per kg against Rs140 per kg, fresh bean price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs80 per kg against Rs95 per kg, peas price went down from Rs700 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs160 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed some serious differences as the PBS has mentioned 11.8 kg LPG cylinder price at Rs 2,416.67per domestic cylinder of 11.8kg but in retail it is being sold at Rs 2,550 per cylinder.

The PBS mentioned sugar price at Rs92.34 per kg, while in market on average sugar is available at Rs100per kg. The PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 2,041.97per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 2,060 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,180.88 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs 1,460 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price is mentioned at Rs113.46 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg. Cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 against the PBS mentioned price of Rs82.54.

Mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs 1,350 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,148.28 per kg, while in the urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,400 per kg. The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs571.17, while it is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs800 per kg.

