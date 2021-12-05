We must act to curb religious fanaticism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident has said that narrow-minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb which needed to be defused before it is too late.

In a tweet issued on Saturday, Fawad said that after Sialkot incident he had been thinking what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words had become useless.

The minister further stated that such incidents saddened the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till next tragedy.

He added that such kind of apathy from the society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism had caused bloodshed in many countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021