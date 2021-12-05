Punjab governor condemns Sialkot incident

LAHORE: Terming the Sialkot incident as disgrace to the whole nation, Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is supervising the investigation and those responsible will not be able to escape.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands on the basis of mere accusation is contrary to Islamic teachings,” he said adding: “There is no place for violence and extremism in Islam.”

In a tweet, the Governor maintained that the Sialkot incident is very unfortunate and there is a need for all political and religious parties to forge unity to protect the country from terrorism as well as extremism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that those involved in this incident will not be forgiven under any circumstances. The arrests have already begun and those responsible will be brought to the book and punished as per law, he said.

He further said that the incident of burning a foreigner alive on the pretext of blasphemy was very sad and embarrassment for 220 million Pakistanis. The government agencies have taken timely action against those responsible, and the concerned agencies including the police will ensure that such incidents do not happen in Pakistan in future.

