All set for Pak-WI T20Is, ODIs from 13th

Muhammad Saleem 05 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The National Stadium will be available to fans at 100 percent seating capacity to watch this year’s most successful T20I side in action when Babar Azam’s Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs from December 13 to 22.

Pakistan has won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 completed matches. In a bid to help cricket fans from various walks of life watch their superstars in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as Rs 250 till Rs 2,000.

Seats in General Enclosures (Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani and Wasim Bari) are priced at Rs 250; in First-class Enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Quaid, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) are for Rs 500; in Premium Enclosures (Imran Khan and Wasim Akram) are for Rs 1,000; and in VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) are for Rs 2,000.

These tickets can be purchased online (www.bookme.pk), over telephone (0092 313 778 6888) or through box office and M&P outlets, details of which are available in the document attached, a PCB spokesman, said.

Fans of all ages will be able to see No.1 ranked Babar team up with 2021’s most successful T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan as his opening partner. According to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operations Centre, individuals above 12 are required to be fully vaccinated, while no vaccination is required for the children below the age of 12. The access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of original ticket, CNIC and Nadra-issued immunization certificate for Covid-19.

The two sides will play three ODIs – part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – on 18, 20 and 22 December, for which the tickets will start from as less as Rs 100 and go up to only Rs 1,000. The seats in General Enclosures are available for Rs 100, in First-class for Rs 250, in Premium for Rs 500 and VIP for 1,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cricket ODI T20 Pakistan vs West Indies West Indies tour of Pakistan

