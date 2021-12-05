ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Govt to promote sports culture across country: G-B minister

APP 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan on Saturday said that there is no lack of talent in the Gilgit-Baltistan and the government was taking various steps to promote local sports of this area across the country including polo game and other cultural festivals.

He said, “We want to promote ice-hockey at international level to participate in Olympic Games”. Raja Nasir said huge revenue could be gained through sports tourism sector of GB as maximum facilities were being provided to tourists.

Talking to PTV news, he said at the first step, we have revised our tourism policy and issue of granting ‘trekking permits’ has been brought under the tourism ministry adding this step helped us accumulating wealth that could be utilized for the betterment of locals.

To a question, the minister said that GB is very attractive place for the foreign and local tourists to observe a unique culture and civilization of the area. Minister said the government is working to establish tourism authority in Gilgit Baltistan and for this purpose legislation is under process in coordination with all stakeholders. He said that a task force is also formed for strict monitoring and sustainability of tourists’ places.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan said the government is also working to promoting winter tourism in the province. He said the tourism industry has huge potential to contribute to the economy of the country therefore; more focused approach is need of the hour.

