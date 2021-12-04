ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Dec 04, 2021
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swati tenders unconditional apology to ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Azam Swati, Friday, tendered an unconditional apology, through his legal aide, to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the contempt case while the electoral body summoned him on December 22 and reserved its verdict on the apology submitted earlier by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

A two-member ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Barrister Ali Zafar represented his party colleague Swati in the case. The Railways Minister did not attend the hearing.

During the proceedings, Jatoi, the Member ECP, asked Swati’s counsel about his absence. Zafar replied that Swati had to go to Quetta due to some ‘urgency.’ Therefore, he said, the minister could not attend the ECP proceedings.

“It seems that he (Swati) is shying away from these proceedings. Last time, he did not attend the proceedings and went to attend Senate session. This time too, he is not here,” the member ECP remarked.

The counsel replied that the minister appeared before the commission twice in this case and that he held the ECP and other state institutions in high esteem.

Zafar read out the written apology that had Swati’s signature on it. The apology letter quoted Swati as apologising to the ECP for his remarks, which he made against ECP in September.

Jatoi observed that the minister should appear in person before the bench to tender apology. The ECP bench summoned him in person on December 22 and adjourned the case till then.

The member ECP said the commission would issue ‘an appropriate order’ on the apology tendered by Chaudhry, the Information Minister, as the commission reserved its verdict regarding the matter.

On the last month’s 22nd, Chaudhry, through his counsel, tendered a written apology to the ECP in the contempt case and requested the electoral body to dispose of the case against him.

Before that, on November 16, the Minister for Information appeared before ECP and tendered a verbal apology in the contempt case while electoral body took strong exception to the absence of railways minister in the same case and warned to frame charges against him should he fail to appear in the next hearing on December 3.

On November 11, the ECP bench announced to frame charges against the railways minister in November 16 hearing while directing the minister to submit a reply to the show cause notice by the given date.

On September 10, the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had a tumultuous session with the treasury members having categorically expressed their displeasure with the ECP for repeatedly opposing the federal government’s efforts to launch Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“This ECP is good for nothing. It always rigged polls. It took bribes for that purpose-such institutions should be set on fire,” Swati had said in a hard-hitting diatribe against the ECP. Later in the day, Chaudhry, the Information Minister, accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of acting as a “mouthpiece for the opposition.”

The ECP initiated proceedings against the two federal ministers in exercise of its powers under Section 10 of Elections Act 2017.

This section grants the ECP the powers of a high court to punish for contempt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry Azam Swati ECP Ali Zafar Shah Muhammad Jatoi Nisar Ahmed Durrani

