UET signs MoU with Chinese university

Press Release 04 Dec 2021

LAHORE: A plaque unveiling ceremony of MoU between Department of Electrical Engineering UET Lahore and Zhegzhou College of Electric Power was organized virtually by both the signing parties. This MoU was named as China-Pakistan Electric Power Silk Road Institute.

It was a stupendous event in which leaders of electrical engineering from the signing institutes and the electric power industry of both the countries were present.

President Yang Jianhua, Vice President Hu Bin, President Sun Shuai of The school of Electric Power Engineering, President Yang Xiaokun of the School of Power Engineering, President Qiu Wenyan of the School of Economics and Management, President Zhao Donghui of the School of Electrical Engineering, President Feng Mingqing of the School of Communication, Director Guo Wei of the Int’l Education Department, Deputy Director Yang Jing, and Miss Joanna focal person from Zhengzou college were present at the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

China Pakistan Chinese university Zhegzhou College of Electric Power electrical engineering

