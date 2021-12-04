Lebanon minister resigns to ease crisis with Gulf

BEIRUT: The Lebanese minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a row with Gulf countries that exacerbated Lebanon’s multiple crises resigned Friday in hopes it would help end the standoff.

Speaking during a press conference, Georges Kordahi said he hoped this decision “could open a window... towards improved bilateral ties” with Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies.

“The timing is right because I am offering something that could provide Lebanon with an exit” from the crisis, the former information minister said.

Kordahi’s resignation has been on the table for weeks and is expected to help end a political and diplomatic quandary that has crippled Lebanon’s fledgling cabinet since October.

His announcement coincided with a visit to the Gulf by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has spearheaded international efforts to help Lebanon out of its worst ever economic downturn.

Kordahi said the resignation, which he had initially ruled out, became inevitable earlier this week when he met Prime Minister Najib Mikati. “I understood from prime minister Najib Mikati... that the French want my resignation before Macron’s visit to Riyadh because it could maybe help them start a dialogue with Saudi officials over Lebanon and the future of bilateral ties,” Kordahi told reporters.

“Because I am keen to take advantage of this promising opportunity that Macron has... I have decided to step down from my ministerial post.” Lebanon’s “prime minister has guarantees that Macron will start a dialogue with Saudi Arabia over the resumption of bilateral ties,” now that the resignation is final, Kordahi said.

Kordahi criticised the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen during an interview which was recorded before he became minister but was aired on Lebanese TV after he joined the cabinet.