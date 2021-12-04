ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices ease

Reuters 04 Dec 2021

LONDON: Copper eased on Friday as the dollar firmed despite underwhelming US jobs data that tempered expectations for a quick monetary policy tightening, though supply issues limited losses.

Markets were also on the edge due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with countries introducing new restrictions to slow its spread which could potentially derail the global economic recovery.

“Copper and other base metals are holding up well despite the bearish news like the new variant, China slowdown, and potential tightening by the Federal Reserve,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

He said he was advising clients to hedge and gain long exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 0.2% to $9,476 per tonne in 1400 GMT, set to end the week mostly unchanged.

A stronger US currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-US firms, a relationship used by funds to generate buy and sell sign.

INVENTORIES: Visible stocks of copper in exchange warehouses eased, pointing to a firm demand for the metal used in power and construction.

In warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper stocks shed 13.7% to 36,110 tonnes, according to weekly data.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses, at 78,350 tonnes, are about a third of the levels registered in late August.

PERU: Miner MMG Ltd said on Friday it would wind down copper production from its Las Bambas operations in Peru by mid-December after failing to establish commercial relationships with local community organisations.

Copper copper rate copper mine Copper export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Copper prices ease

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories