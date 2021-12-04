ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s power demand growth slows, helping ease coal shortage

Reuters 04 Dec 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s electricity demand grew 2.2% in November, slower than the 4.1% increase in October, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, helping the energy-hungry nation tide over a crippling coal shortage that caused widespread power cuts. Surging power demand and high global prices in October left utilities scrambling for coal, India’s dominant fuel for power generation, despite record supplies from state-run Coal India , which has a near-monopoly of production.

Average daily coal-fired power generation in November was down 2.8% from October, an analysis of load dispatch data from federal grid regulator Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) showed.

The number of plants having supply agreements with Coal India with inventories of three days or less fell to 31, as of Nov. 29, latest data from the federal power ministry shows, compared with 44 out of the 135 plants in October.

The average coal inventory held by power plants would last nine days, higher than six days on Oct. 31, but still lower than the average of 12 days three months ago. Dependence on coal for electricity generation rose to 75.2% in November, compared with 70.6% in October, though the total electricity production from coal fell. India’s renewable output typically slows in the first and last quarters every year due to lower generation from sources such as hydro, solar and wind, increasing dependence on coal. The rise in power demand last month was driven by growth in electricity consumption in India’s most industrialised state Maharashtra. Other industrialised states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu registered a decline in power use, while Gujarat’s consumption growth was largely flat.

coal mine coal coal price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

India’s power demand growth slows, helping ease coal shortage

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories