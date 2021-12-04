Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
04 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (December 3, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07763 0.07350 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07525 0.07425 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10350 0.09300 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.13825 0.14250 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.18013 0.17563 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.26775 0.25913 0.26950 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.45588 0.47163 0.47163 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
