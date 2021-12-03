ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder
Toronto index turns negative as pot producers weigh

Reuters Updated 03 Dec 2021

Canada's main stock index erased early gains to trade lower on Friday, mirroring the mood on Wall Street, as losses in pot producers eclipsed firmer energy stocks and gains in Bank of Montreal after it reported upbeat earnings.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.91 points, or 0.34%, at 20,691.12.

Leading the declines, the healthcare sector dropped more than 2%. Losses were concentrated in pot producers Cronos Group Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Tilray Inc, all of which fell nearly 5%.

The energy sector gained 1.0%, drawing support from a near 3% jump in oil prices after the producer group OPEC+ said it could review its production hike policy at short notice if oil demand collapsed due to new lockdowns.

Bank of Montreal added 3% as its quarterly earnings topped market expectations and the lender joined rivals in raising its dividend and announcing a share buyback program.

The benchmark equity index was on track for its third straight weekly loss as sentiment this week took a hit from fears sparked by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We don't know what's going to happen, if it (Omicron variant) worsens and if we start to see more restrictions coming and lockdowns, then that could obviously have a negative impact on the market," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

On the economic front, the Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, beating expectations, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.0% from 6.7% in October, Statistics Canada said.

Highlights

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and 31 new lows, with a total volume of 54.40 million shares.

