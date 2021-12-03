ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan's Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali

AFP 03 Dec 2021

DHAKA: Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi said on Friday he enjoyed bowling with Hasan Ali as the latter helped him put opponents under pressure in Test matches.

Afridi and Hasan have emerged as Pakistan's new pace bowling pair in 2021, taking 83 wickets in Tests between them.

"I enjoy bowling with him. This year he has 39 wickets, I have 44. We bowl in partnership and plan between ourselves," Afridi told reporters in Dhaka ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, starting Saturday.

If a batsman plays well, he added, the pair plan "how we can hold or confuse him. This is why I enjoy bowling with him. He is a fighter".

Hasan and Afridi shone in Pakistan's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening Test in Chittagong, each claiming five-fors.

Hasan finished with 5-51 in the first innings as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 330 runs, while Afridi's 5-32 in the second innings kept the target within the visitors' reach.

"The wickets in Asia are more or less slow. People say spinners get more assistance here. But if you are physically strong and have the strength it is possible to be effective here. You need to bowl in a partnership," Afridi added.

The hosts will be desperate to make a comeback in the second leg of the series, but Afridi promised them no let-up.

"Momentum is good and the team combination is also brilliant," he said. "The boys are ready for the second Test. Of course, we will fight and end the series on a good note."

Bangladesh have had some success in recent years in Dhaka's Mirpur stadium, where they have won five of their last seven Tests, including victories against both England and Australia.

Spinners played a key role in their success but Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said they were unlikely to follow the same strategy against Pakistan.

"Everyone from the sub-continent plays spin very well," he said. "So it is better not to give them a spin wicket. I think everyone else would do the same. I prefer a flat wicket."

But Bangladesh will welcome spinner Shakib Al Hasan for the match after leaving him out in the first Test due to fitness concerns.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed also returns after missing the opening Test due to a finger injury.

Taskin had been in fine Test form since making his comeback to the side after a four-year absence, picking up 11 wickets in three matches.

Shaheen Afridi Hasan Ali Dhaka Pakistan's

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls to yet another historic low

PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani surrenders to NAB

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat from India

Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP over accusatory remarks

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Cementing ties, UAE buys 80 French-made Rafale warplanes

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

Turkish central bank again stops lira from sliding to record

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

Read more stories