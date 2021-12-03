ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Shell exits North Sea oilfield project

AFP 03 Dec 2021

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell has exited the planned Cambo oilfield project off the Scottish coast because of insufficient financial gain, as energy firms face fierce pressure to switch to greener fuels.

Shell, which has a 30-percent interest in the North Sea development, said late Thursday that the investment case was simply "not strong enough".

The decision comes after major powers last month agreed at the COP26 climate summit in Scotland to curb the use of fossil fuels.

Shell faces increased pressure from activists on how the company is run, with the world moving towards net zero emissions targets.

Cambo, which is still awaiting the green light from the UK government, has been plagued by protests from environmental campaigners -- and also faces opposition from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on climate grounds.

Shell eyes return to Libya with oil, gas, solar investments

"After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays," Shell said in a statement.

Siccar Energy, which holds the remaining 70-percent stake, expressed disappointment at the news.

'Deathblow for Cambo'

Greenpeace declared that Shell's decision should mark the death knell for the project, which is estimated to contain the equivalent of some 800 million barrels of oil.

"This really should be the deathblow for Cambo," said Philip Evans at Greenpeace UK.

"The truth is rejecting the permit is the only practical option. Anything else would be a disaster for our climate and would leave the UK consumer vulnerable to volatile fossil fuel markets," he added amid soaring gas prices.

Britain has committed to become carbon-neutral by 2050, while COP26 urged nations to accelerate efforts to "phase out" inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and "phase down" unfiltered coal.

Despite the Cambo pullout, Shell insisted that "continued investment in oil and gas in the UK remains critical to the country's energy security.

"As Shell works to help accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy, we remain committed to supplying UK customers with the fuels they still rely on, including oil and gas," it added.

Shell has vowed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but green campaigners have criticised the pledge over a lack of detail.

This week's news comes after Shell last month announced plans to switch its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK and drop Royal Dutch from its name.

Royal Dutch Shell COP26 climate summit North Sea Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Philip Evans

