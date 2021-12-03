ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By ▼ -48.28 (-1.1%)
BR30 16,738 Decreased By ▼ -756.27 (-4.32%)
KSE100 42,768 Decreased By ▼ -465.78 (-1.08%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By ▼ -172.07 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Taliban government on Friday released a decree on women's rights which said women should not be considered "property" and must consent to marriage but did not mention female access to education or work outside the home.

The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women's rights since the Taliban took over the country on Aug. 15.

World Bank backs using $280mn in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

"A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace...or to end animosity," the Taliban decree, released by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid, said.

It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have share in their late husband's property.

Courts should take into account the rules when making decisions, and religious affairs and information ministries should promote these rights, the decree said.

However, it made no mention of women being able to work or access facilities outside the home or education, which have been major concerns from the international community.

During its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned women from leaving the house without a male relative and full face and head covering and girls from receiving education.

The Taliban say they have changed and high schools for girls in some provinces have been allowed to open. But many women and rights advocates remain sceptical.

The international community, which has frozen billions in central bank funds and development spending, has made women's rights a key element of any future engagement with Afghanistan.

The country, which is also suffering from a banking liquidity crisis as the cash flow dries up due to sanctions, is facing the risk of economic collapse since the Taliban took over.

women rights international community Afghanistan crisis Taliban govt Afghanistan's Taliban

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP over accusatory remarks

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

Cementing ties, UAE buys 80 French-made Rafale warplanes

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

Turkish central bank again stops lira from sliding to record

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

Read more stories