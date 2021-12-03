London copper falls on fears of Sino-US tensions, China inventory glut

London copper eased on Friday, hit by Asian stock markets turning risk averse on concerns over Sino-US ties after ride-hailing giant Didi announced delisting in New York and signs of rising inventories in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.5% at $9,460.5 a tonne, as of 0250 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched 0.1% higher to 69,140 yuan ($10,847.36) a tonne.

Stocks fell on Friday after China's Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concerns about US-China tensions and tech regulation.

Chinese refined copper spot premium has fallen from record high hit last month and was last at 430 yuan a tonne. ShFE stockpiles is at its highest since late October.

LME inventories of copper, often considered a gauge of global economic health, were also at their highest since Oct. 8.

London aluminium edges higher as stockpiles fall, demand recovers

Fundamentals

China's embattled property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it had failed to secure the minimum 95% approval needed from its offshore bondholders to extend the maturity of a $400 million note that is due next week, raising the risk of a default.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed.

China's property downturn is expected to continue into the first half of 2022, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 could slow global economic growth by exacerbating supply chain problems and depressing demand, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,625 a tonne, zinc was up 1% at $3,180 and nickel eased 0.3% to $19,890 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium fell 0.6% to 18,770 yuan a tonne, nickel eased 0.4% to 147,550 yuan a tonne and tin was down 0.4% at 285,440 yuan a tonne.