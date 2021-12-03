Emerging Asian stocks edge up as Omicron worries ease

Philippine stocks led emerging market gains on Friday as investor concerns about the new coronavirus variant Omicron abated slightly, although regional currencies were subdued after more hawkish remarks from US central bankers.

Scientists in South Africa, where the mutation was first discovered last month, said symptoms for vaccinated infected patients appeared to be mild, while a handful of US Omicron cases identified also displayed moderate symptoms.

Shares in Thailand, South Korea and Singapore rose between 0.1% to 0.8%, although gains were capped by new concerns about China after ride-hailing giant Didi said it would de-list in New York. That news weighed on Hong Kong and Japanese markets.

"Risk sentiment recovered overnight with virus and vaccine news flow being net positive," National Australia Bank (NAB) Research analysts wrote in a note.

Asian stocks mixed with traders sensitive to Omicron headlines

However, volatility is expected to continue as it will take at least two weeks to assess the severity of the Omicron variant and the efficacy of vaccines, NAB added.

Philippine shares rose 1%, attempting to recover from sharp falls earlier this week, which has brought index losses to 2.3%, setting it up for its biggest weekly decline since Oct. 29.

The South Korean won eased 0.3% after rising for four days to lead losses among currencies. It is still headed for weekly gains of around 1.1% due to recent positive economic data that has fuelled rate hike bets.

However, "with Omicron cases being confirmed in Korea and some travel related quarantines re-imposed, it may be a matter of time before the won gives up on some of its recent gains," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note.

The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah, both fell 0.2%, while most other Asian units traded flat as the greenback found support ahead of a crucial payrolls report that could nudge the Fed to make earlier interest rate hikes.

Two more Fed officials joined chair Jerome Powell in striking a hawkish tone overnight, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saying it may be time to "start crafting a plan" to raise rates to combat inflation.

Kuala Lumpur equities were shut for a holiday.