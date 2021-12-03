ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,399 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,046 Decreased By ▼ -447.93 (-2.56%)
KSE100 43,069 Decreased By ▼ -164.67 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,659 Decreased By ▼ -39.29 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt reviews 5MFY22 import bill

  • Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin presides over a meeting to review the balance of trade
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: As trade deficit witnessed a steep rise, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tarin Thursday asked the concerned authorities to take effective policy measures to reduce unnecessary imports of luxury items.

The adviser presided over a meeting to review the balance of trade on Thursday, which was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, federal secretaries, governor SBP, chairman Federal Board of Revenue, and other senior officers.

Tarin describes food inflation as 'major' challenge

The meeting reviewed and discussed the import bill of the last five months- July to November 2021 with the concern as relevant departments explained it that the pressure on import bill was mainly due to global high commodity prices especially energy, steel, and industrial raw materials.

The forum also noted that high import of vaccine contributed significantly to the rise in import bill.

The meeting was told that there will be less import of food items, furnace oil, and vaccine in the coming months that will significantly reduce the pressure on trade bill in the second half of the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shaukat Tarin commodity prices Khusro Bakhtyar import bill

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Govt reviews 5MFY22 import bill

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories