President inks Elections Reforms Bill into law

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has signed into law the Elections Reforms Bill, 2021, which provides for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections and grants the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. The signing ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said the credit goes to relentless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for electoral reforms. The president said there are no complications for the voters in the EVMs and expressed the confidence that they will easily understand the new system.

Regarding I-voting, the president said it is the right of overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote.

