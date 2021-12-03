ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
Pakistan

Elements trying to spread ‘anarchy’ have been exposed: Punjab CM

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the elements trying to spread anarchy have been fully exposed, as they are not loyal to the people but are plunderers of the country.

“The nation will never forget the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition in critical situation,” he said, adding: “The opposition used power to increase their bank balances instead of serving the masses.” He said the narrative of the rejected elements has been badly exposed. In a statement, he maintained that the opposition parties are only interested in protecting their personal interests.

Moreover, Punjab Government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said that both N-League and PPP are afraid of the use of electronic voting machines in elections, as both parties are the masterminds of electoral rigging. In a statement, Hasaan Khawar said both N-League and PPP have always won elections through rigging.

