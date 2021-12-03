P&G Pakistan delegation meets President

KARACHI: Adelegation of senior executives, led by Adil Farhat, Chief Executive Officer, P&G (Procter & Gamble) Pakistan, met President Arif Alvi in Islamabad recently.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan and to continue serving consumers and the community through its brands and operations in the country.

President Alvi lauded P&G’s efforts and said that Pakistan is gearing up towards new horizons as the Government is working hard to ensure that the country transforms into an attractive place for business from around the world.

The Company recently celebrated 30 years of its successful operations in the country. Expressing his views, Adil Farhat said, “Pakistan is an important market for P&G. For over three decades, we have improved Pakistani lives through world-renowned brands, investment in manufacturing facilities, the creation of direct and indirect employment, as well as helping communities in need.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021