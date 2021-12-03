Governor Punjab, UK MPs discuss Afghan situation

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with labour party leader and Opposition Leader Keir Starmer and Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs MP David Lemmy at the British Parliament and discussed issues faced by the people of Afghanistan, Afghan peace process, situation in the region and Pak-UK relations.

According to information released by the Governor’s House Lahore, during his visit to the British Parliament, Governor also met with British MPs Yasmin Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Sheeran and spoke about the steps being taken by Pakistan for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He urged the UK government to not only increase assistance to Afghanistan but also play role in providing basic services there.

Carey Starmer and David Lemmy praised Pakistan’s role under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Afghan peace process and eradicating terrorism “We will fully support Pakistan for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and eradication of terrorism,” he said.

The Governor said that Pakistan Army and the Pakistani nation rendered exemplary sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Pakistan has no personal agenda regarding Afghanistan, as we want only peace and stability in Afghanistan and the provision of basic amenities to the Afghan people, he said.

