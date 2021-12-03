Cable network system made operational in 28 prisons across Punjab

LAHORE: The installation of cable network system in 28 prisons across Punjab has so far been completed while efforts to install the same in other 15 jails were under way at a fast pace.

“The cable network system has been laid and made operational in 28 jails across Punjab while work to install the same in remaining 15 jails was under way at a rapid pace,” disclosed Punjab Prisons Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan while presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of the “chief minister’s special prisons package” on Thursday.

During the meeting, Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig presented a report to the minister in which information related to the facilities being provided to inmates under the package were highlighted in detail. Senior officers of the Punjab Home Department and Punjab Prisons were also in attendance.

Addressing the participants, the minister said the Punjab government was paying ‘special’ attention to the welfare of prisoners to transform them into a useful organ of society by providing them recreational facilities like availability of the cable network.

He said that eight to 40 channels will be shown to the inmates through which they will be entertained and informed of current affairs of the country. Besides this, the programmes will also inform the prisoners how they could lodge complaints against corrupt officials, what steps the governments has taken for their betterment and what will be their rights during incarceration and seek legal assistance from higher ups in case of any malady.

While discussing the complaints of prisoners about poor hygiene and defecation facilities in jails, the minister said that 253 new washrooms have been built while the construction of 10,000 new washroom were under way. “The journey of bringing reforms in jails is on its way step-by-step,” he added.

IG Prisons Mirza Shahid said the prisoners were provided new pillows and blankets as the winter approached.

He said that uninterrupted availability food trolleys, geysers, fans, LEDs and cable network were being ensured as well.

