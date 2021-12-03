ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
Chairman, Secretary BoI visit PTA headquarters

Press Release 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan along with Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad today, said a press release issued on Thursday.

They met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd). During the meeting, the matters pertaining to new investment opportunities in telecom and allied sectors were discussed.

The Chairman PTA informed that owing to government policies and regulatory mechanisms, Pakistan is among the attractive markets for local and foreign investors looking for new avenues to invest in Information Communications Technologies (ICT) sector. Both sides agreed to continue to work together to promote investments in Pakistan.

