Dec 03, 2021
Abandoned babies: concerns voiced over growing cases

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has taken serious notice of frequent cases where abandoned newborns babies were found in Hyderabad and he formed a committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to look into the matter.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad on the matters related to adoption and care of abandoned newborns babies. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Sanaullah Rind, Assistant Commissioner Surhan Ijaz Abro and officers of other concerned departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad said that it was a great tragedy of our society that people throw newborn babies in hospitals, streets and garbage dumps and which is a humiliation of humanity.

He said that it was the responsibility of concerned government departments to stop the violation of human rights.

He said some government departments have been established only for protecting the rights of the children.

He directed the concerned officers of Social Welfare department, Child Protection Authority, Special Education and other welfare agencies to clarify their procedures in this regard so that any orphaned child can be properly brought up.

He asked to device a strategy that anyone who receive information or find an abandoned newborn baby could contact focal person nominated by the committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

