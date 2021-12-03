Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday retrieved some value on the local market, traders said. The prices of gold increased by Rs 850 to Rs 123,650 per tola and Rs 729 to Rs 106,010 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices per ounce cited $1777.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs 1,460 per tola and Rs 1251.71 per 10 grams. The global price of silver was quoted to be at $22.40 per ounce.