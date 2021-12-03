Efforts on to equip officers with modern equipment: NHMP IG

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani said that all the efforts will be made to equip the officers serving on motorways and national highways with the best available modern equipment, so that motorways and national highways can be made safer for the citizens.

He expressed these views, while examining the road safety equipment at the Central Police Office.

On this occasion, he directed to utilise artificial intelligence-based speed measuring systems on all motorways and highways.

On the occasion, he directed that speed checking system based on modern information technology should be introduced on all motorways and highways to revolutionise the working of NHMP.

He emphasised on enhancing the professionalism and welfare of the officers and employees and furthermore, he directed to improve the performance of the organisation, make patrolling more efficient, and make the journey of road users safer and easier.

He emphasised on further expanding their professional skills and making the development, prestige and performance of the organisation more ideal by adapting to the requirements of the day.

IG Ghani also visited the Driving Licensing Authority. On the occasion, he instructed the officers to take all possible steps for prompt delivery of the prepared driving licenses and he urged the officers and employees to be enthusiastic and gentle in their conduct.

