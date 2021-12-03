SCBA president condemns manhandling of judge by lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Ahsan Bhoon, on Thursday, strongly condemned manhandling of district and sessions judge of consumer court, Mandi Bahuudin by the lawyers inside his courtroom.

The SCBA president regretted that the conduct of lawyers was severely against the norms and ethics of this profession, which is highly condemnable.

“Being the apex bar of the country, the association has always advanced its highest regards for establishment of rule of law and independence of judiciary hence cannot turn a blind eye towards such malicious acts,” he added.

He maintained that “let no one be mistaken to disrespect and spoil the independence of judiciary”.

He demanded strict punishment against the lawyers involved in the nasty incident in order to protect and safeguard the decorum and esteem of judges and courtrooms.

He said that the SCBA in consultation with other bar councils and bar associations will shortly set a detailed and concrete disciplinary road map for the observance of lawyers in line with the professional parameters to ensure that such incidents – which are likely to damage the repute of legal profession – be avoided in future.