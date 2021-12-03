Coffee trade in Vietnam remains tepid

BANDAR LAMPUNG: Coffee trading in Vietnam, the world’s top robusta bean producer, remained tepid this week as the arrival of new stocks was at least two weeks away, while discounts remained unchanged in Indonesia, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 40,700-41,500 dong ($1.79-$1.83) per kg, compared with last week’s 40,200-42,000 dong range.

“It has stopped raining here but rains have hampered the harvest a lot,” said a trader based in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.