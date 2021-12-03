ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
POL products: Govt must reduce prices: PPP

Naveed Butt 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should immediately reduce the prices of petroleum products proportionate to the falling global prices and also reduce taxes.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri said that inflation in Pakistan has reached its highest level and the “selected” rulers are showing apathy.

She said that the PTI government is selling expensive petrol to the people of Pakistan when petrol prices are falling in the world.

“Mr Prime Minister! be prepared, people will take to the streets on December 10 against the government on rising prices of petroleum products. The people of Pakistan will take to the streets on December 10 against expensive petrol and ‘Damadam Mast Qalandar’ will be done,” the PPP information secretary said in a statement on Thursday.

She said, “Today, India has also made petrol cheaper by reducing taxes, but the PTI government does not care about the people of Pakistan. +It is the height of cruelty that Imran Khan is receiving from the people up to Rs27 per liter in the form of petroleum levy.”

“It is a fraud to compare Pakistan, the lowest per capita income country, with the most prosperous countries in terms of prices of petroleum products,” she said.

She said that food items are not in reach of the common people. The PTI government should fear God and have mercy on the people, the PPP leader said.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain said that the lives of the people have become miserable due to price hike in the country.

He said that the price of petroleum products has decreased in the international market, while the PTI government is increasing petroleum products prices day by day.

He said that it hurts national prestige and undermines freedom when we have to rely frequently on the IMF and international donor agencies for economic support.

The PPP secretary general said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is preparing a supplementary budget to present in the parliament for passage.

He said that the people would hold protests across the country against inflation and unemployment on December 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Shazia Atta Marri POL products PTI goverment

