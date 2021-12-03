TCS, Serene Air sign Cargo General Sales Agent agreement

ISLAMABAD: TCS (Pvt) Limited and Serene Air (Pvt) Limited signed a Cargo General Sales Agent (CGSA) agreement.

It has made TCS (Pvt) Limited, official GSA partner of Serene Air (Pvt) Limited for all domestic movement of cargo, which will take effect from the 1st of December 2021 across Pakistan.

The partnership between TCS (Pvt) Limited and Serene Air (Pvt) Limited has benefitted the consumers of Pakistan for many years using a combination of TCS (Pvt) Limited’s vast network and years of expertise coupled with Serene Air (Pvt) Limited’s state-of-the-art air fleet.

By signing the GSA agreement, both service providers have taken the next step in the evolution of movement of goods within the country.

The CEO of TCS (Pvt) Limited Muhammad Harris Jamali said: “We are living in an age of collaboration and this partnership allows both organizations to enhance their customers’ journey and experience. Partnership with Serene Air (Pvt) Limited will leverage our respective networks to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions to small and large businesses alike while accelerating movement of goods and commerce across Pakistan.”

TCS (Pvt) Limited is not only Pakistan’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, but also an International Air Transport Association (IATA) license holder, allowing it to connect all corners of Pakistan.

This partnership between the two industry giants will increase access for consumers, enable faster, safer, and cheaper movement of cargo, improve trade conditions within the country and empower large and small traders and business owners to reach clients across the nation.

