LIBOR interbank offered rates

03 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 2, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07713 0.07350 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07550 0.07563 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10263 0.09163 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.14375 0.14213 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.17463 0.18025 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.26950 0.25100 0.26950 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.45825 0.44588 0.47163 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
