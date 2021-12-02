US oil may test $64.55; no sign of end to drop

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $64.55 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to the range of $62.54 to $63.58.

The bounce triggered by the support has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend within a falling channel.

Around 86.4% of the uptrend from $61.74 has been reversed. Chances are this level could be revisited soon. Resistance is at $67.32, a break above which may lead to a gain to $69.03.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $67.29 and a rising trendline. The break opened the way towards $56.36. The bounce on Wednesday could be regarded as a pullback towards the trendline.

Both this bounce and the one on Monday achieved little in reversing the downtrend. A temporary bottom may only form around $61.74 next week.