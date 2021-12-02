ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,446 Decreased By ▼ -225.61 (-4.83%)
BR30 17,583 Decreased By ▼ -1251.52 (-6.64%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By ▼ -1946.38 (-4.29%)
KSE30 16,788 Decreased By ▼ -788.1 (-4.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test $64.55; no sign of end to drop

Reuters 02 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $64.55 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to the range of $62.54 to $63.58.

The bounce triggered by the support has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend within a falling channel.

Around 86.4% of the uptrend from $61.74 has been reversed. Chances are this level could be revisited soon. Resistance is at $67.32, a break above which may lead to a gain to $69.03.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $67.29 and a rising trendline. The break opened the way towards $56.36. The bounce on Wednesday could be regarded as a pullback towards the trendline.

Both this bounce and the one on Monday achieved little in reversing the downtrend. A temporary bottom may only form around $61.74 next week.

Oil Well oil price oil demand

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may test $64.55; no sign of end to drop

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

First Omicron case in US fuels global alarm over virus variant

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

Pakistan fully vaccinates 33% of its eligible population against Covid-19

World Bank backs using $280mn in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Read more stories