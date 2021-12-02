ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,444 Decreased By ▼ -227.29 (-4.87%)
BR30 17,581 Decreased By ▼ -1253.19 (-6.65%)
KSE100 43,425 Decreased By ▼ -1943.78 (-4.28%)
KSE30 16,792 Decreased By ▼ -783.8 (-4.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Spot gold still targets $1,758; downtrend steady

Reuters 02 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets $1,758 per ounce, as it has deeply pierced below a support at $1,780 and broken a rising trendline.

The break confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from the low of $1,720.49. Over the next few days, the metal may slide towards this low.

The consolidation between $1,780 and $1,817 only marked the completed first leg of the downtrend from $1,876.90. The third leg is developing towards $1,720.

A break above $1,799 may lead to a gain to $1,877. On the daily chart, a wave C is unfolding towards $1,632. It is the third wave of a downtrend from $2,072.50.

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

The lower trendline of a wedge points at a higher target of $1,700. Strategically, these targets will be confirmed when gold falls below the Nov. 30 low of $1,768.90, as the current sideways move could be interpreted as a dissipation of the bearish momentum as well.

Gold Prices gold producer Demand for physical gold

