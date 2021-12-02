Essential commodities: PM concerned at hoarding, smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed that all stakeholders should undertake urgent measures and bring out-of-the-box solutions to control smuggling of essential commodities.

The premier, while presiding over a high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and anti-money-laundering measures, stated that heavy damage is being inflicted on economy of the country by smuggling of food commodities due to price differential. It also leads to inflation.

He added that smuggling creates artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately results in price hike.

The prime minister directed that all the stakeholders should undertake urgent measures and bring out-of-the-box solutions to control smuggling of essential commodities. He emphasised that the objective is to provide relief to common man against price hike.

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

The meeting was informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has undertaken extensive investigations against money laundering and illegal holding of US dollars.

It was apprised that manpower is being increased at border crossings to check goods and to ensure that each load is recorded for tracking purposes.

The meeting was told that significant success has been achieved to control illegal petrol smuggling and operations against hoarders.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Advisor Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank, Chairman FBR, senior civil and military officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021