Rich countries’ approach to global climate crisis

Only recently, climate change activists, doctors and other medical personnel lied on floor outside JP Morgan’s offices to protest the climate crisis, during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) at Glasgow. Indeed, it was a highly impressive way of lodging a protest. A question, however, needs a clear answer: what impact did their ‘impressive’ protest ultimately cause? It is important to note that the last G7 summit held in the resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, south-west England in June 2021, months prior to the holding of the COP26. At the south-west England conclave, the G7 nations agreed to step up action on climate change and renewed a pledge to raise $100 billion a year to help poor countries cut emissions. But the rich countries have clearly failed to deliver on climate finance pledges. Moreover, it is interesting to note that since the Covid-19 outbreak, the G7 countries have been investing more money in fossil fuel than in clean or green energy! In other words, these countries, not developing or least developed countries, want to accentuate the global climate crisis.

Shahid Mahmood (Dubai)

