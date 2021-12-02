Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the continuing spree of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office said in a statement that two Kashmiris were martyred on Wednesday in Pulwama, IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the so-called cordon-and-search operation, adding that at least 18 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in the last one month.

“While the fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris remain suspended, the Indian Occupation forces have further intensified their repression in IIOJK in the past weeks. Extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, incarceration of hundreds of common Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders under the draconian laws and harassment of Kashmiris at the military check-points or during the night raids continue with impunity,” it stated, adding that hateful terms such as “hybrid terrorists” and “white collar terrorists” are used to further demonise them.

It stated that the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community. Amid all this, the visit by Indian ministers to the occupied territory is another Indian ploy to divert attention from India’s state-sponsored terrorism and to project a false sense of “normalcy” in the IIOJK, it added.

