ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Messages from H.E. Dr. Salem Al Khaddeim Al Dhanhani Consul General of the UAE in Karachi

02 Dec 2021

TEXT: On December 2nd of each year, the National Day of the United Arab Emirates is celebrated, and in 2021 it marks the golden jubilee of fifty years of the spirit of unity, and also marks the anniversary of the unification of the seven Emirates in 1971.

On this day, our country embarked on a bold and optimistic journey of progress and development in order to achieve its vision across different fields by 2021; a vision which aims to make the UAE among the most competitive countries in the world by the Golden Jubilee of the Union.

The progress, development and prosperity that we enjoy nowadays in the UAE goes hand in hand with a balanced foreign policy based on moderation, tolerance, humanitarian assistance and political openness that allows our country to gain greater respect in its diplomatic presence and further boost its friendly relations around the world.

On December 2nd of each year, we reflect on our nation's achievements, and what we need to accomplish in the coming year. Ours is a comprehensive development agenda, which aims to look after the present as well as to plan for the future, and to compete with confidence on the world stage relying on proper planning, technological know-how, and our extensive human capital – the most important resource of the country.

It is well-known that the UAE has always been at the forefront in carrying messages of peace and cooperation to the world, and this no doubt assisted us in winning the right to host Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event to be staged in the Middle East. Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase human achievements in many fields, with the participation of more than 200 countries, companies, organizations and educational institutions. This global event confirms our nation's ability to connect and inspire millions of people around the world to celebrate human progress, solve global challenges, and create a better future.

On this occasion, we remain grateful to our leadership, which spares no effort to raise the nation and achieve the well-being and happiness of its citizens and residents.

Finally, I wish a blessed year for the UAE filled with constant progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

uae UAE national day

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Messages from H.E. Dr. Salem Al Khaddeim Al Dhanhani Consul General of the UAE in Karachi

Countrywide drive to administer booster jabs launched

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

OECD cuts world growth forecast

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Corona vaccination campaign: Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to year-end

Read more stories