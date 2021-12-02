Messages from H.E. Dr. Salem Al Khaddeim Al Dhanhani Consul General of the UAE in Karachi

TEXT: On December 2nd of each year, the National Day of the United Arab Emirates is celebrated, and in 2021 it marks the golden jubilee of fifty years of the spirit of unity, and also marks the anniversary of the unification of the seven Emirates in 1971.

On this day, our country embarked on a bold and optimistic journey of progress and development in order to achieve its vision across different fields by 2021; a vision which aims to make the UAE among the most competitive countries in the world by the Golden Jubilee of the Union.

The progress, development and prosperity that we enjoy nowadays in the UAE goes hand in hand with a balanced foreign policy based on moderation, tolerance, humanitarian assistance and political openness that allows our country to gain greater respect in its diplomatic presence and further boost its friendly relations around the world.

On December 2nd of each year, we reflect on our nation's achievements, and what we need to accomplish in the coming year. Ours is a comprehensive development agenda, which aims to look after the present as well as to plan for the future, and to compete with confidence on the world stage relying on proper planning, technological know-how, and our extensive human capital – the most important resource of the country.

It is well-known that the UAE has always been at the forefront in carrying messages of peace and cooperation to the world, and this no doubt assisted us in winning the right to host Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event to be staged in the Middle East. Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase human achievements in many fields, with the participation of more than 200 countries, companies, organizations and educational institutions. This global event confirms our nation's ability to connect and inspire millions of people around the world to celebrate human progress, solve global challenges, and create a better future.

On this occasion, we remain grateful to our leadership, which spares no effort to raise the nation and achieve the well-being and happiness of its citizens and residents.

Finally, I wish a blessed year for the UAE filled with constant progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021