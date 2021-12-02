Messages from H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi Ambassador of the UAE in Islamabad

TEXT: On 2 December 2021, the UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the union of the seven emirates. This occasion marks a sincere reflection of the federation's journey rich in monumental events and achievements, building on the foundation that was first laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the fellow founding fathers. Today, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, follows in their footsteps, leading our nation in its journey towards the future.

Since its foundation on December 2, 1971, the UAE has followed the principle of promoting security, peace and sustainable development in various parts of the region and the world. Through his vision, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - may his soul rest in peace - guided the UAE towards the adoption of a successful and active foreign policy based on balance, moderation, and non-interference in internal affairs of other countries, in acknowledgement of the role and responsibility the UAE holds at regional and international levels.

Today, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, our country continues its journey, emphasizing, deepening and developing this dimension through great contributions at various humanitarian, political and economic levels, inspired by these Policies are the thoughts, etiquette, and values of the rulers of the Emirates.

I feel blessed and honored to celebrate the golden jubilee anniversary of UAE in my second home the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, And gladly celebrating 50 years of PAK-UAE historical and friendly relations since 1971. And I am fully confident that under the visionary leadership of both countries this bond of brotherhood will further enhanced in various sectors and broader horizons.

Over the past 50 years, the UAE has moved rapidly from a pearl industry to a fully diversified modern economy that is now leading the world in technology, science, and sustainability. A hub for trade and logistics for centuries due to its unique position, the modern UAE has a global presence that focuses on innovation, technology, and education.

Founded on the values of tolerance, equality, inclusion, moderation, and generosity, the UAE stands for diplomacy over conflict, partnerships over unilateralism, and dialogue over confrontation.

The UAE believes that the most pressing threats to human development, such as food insecurity, violent conflict, global health, and climate change, can be overcome through international cooperation, as we witnessed in the challenging covid-19 pandemic.

The opening of Expo 2020 Dubai on first of October 2021 marked the conclusion of five decades of achievements, marking the launch of the next fifty years strategic projects.

Expo 2020 is the largest economic and cultural event which happening for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, where 192 countries gathering under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future“, and provides an ideal opportunity for every participating country to showcase their history, heritage and technology advancement.

The UAE is a resourceful and progressive nation that constantly seeks to better itself and the world around it. It is founded on the values of tolerance, equality, inclusion, moderation, resilience, and generosity. The UAE has developed a unique model that benefits the entire Middle East — one that empowers women, embraces diversity, encourages innovation, and welcomes global engagement.

The UAE Government is constantly working to enhance the economy’s competitiveness and sustainability and provide new investment opportunities, particularly in the fields of technology, space, food security, and medicine.

The vision for the next 50 years is to make the UAE the global capital of investment and economic creativity, an integrated incubator for entrepreneurship and emerging projects, and an advanced laboratory for new economic opportunities, as the UAE aims to consolidate its status on par with key economic players like Singapore, South Korea, and Switzerland.

UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan rejoice a unique friendship that withstood various tests and the scope of our cooperation kept expanding with the passage of time and now covers various fields, as the eternal and strong bilateral relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood, mutual feelings of the two nations, historical depth, geographic neighborhood and common interests

Finally, I am honored to reaffirm that brotherly bonds between UAE and Islamic Republic of Pakistan will further enhanced to broader horizons, and wish Pakistan all the success with renewed commitment of cooperation and support.

