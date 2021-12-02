ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 1, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2700
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2700
Indus                              2750
Bajwa                              2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2850
United                             2750
Abdullah Textile                   2700
Indus                              2900
Bajwa                              2900
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     3050
Suriya Tex                         2950
United                             2750
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2950
Nadeem Textile                     2950
Indus Dyeing                       3100
Abdullah Textile                   2950
Lucky Cotton                       2900
22/1.
Bajwa                              3050
United                             2950
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             3100
26/1.
AL-Karam                           3150
Amin Text                          3100
Shadman Cotton                     3100
Diamond Int'l                      3100
Lucky Cotton                       3050
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   3050
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3200
Al-Karam                           3250
Jubilee Spinning                   3050
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3200
Lucky Cotton                       3100
Diamond Intl                       3150
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           3100
Amin                               3100
Indus Dyeing                       3150
Bajwa                              3150
Nadeem Textile                     3100
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3950
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4400
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          2000
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1900
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported                         245.00
Local                            222.00
Rupali                           220.00
75/36/0
Imported                         208.00
Local                            183.00
Rupali                           181.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         215.00
Local                            197.00
Rupali                           195.00
100/36/0
Imported                         185.00
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
100/48/INT
Imported                         210.00
Local                            185.00
Rupali                           180.00
150/48/0
Imported                         182.00
Local                            155.00
Rupali                           157.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         184.00
Local                            155.00
Rupali                           156.00
300/96/0
Imported                         185.00
Local                            154.00
Rupali                           153.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         186.00
Local                            157.00
Rupali                           155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         184.00
Local                            168.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         195.00
Local                            165.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         210.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         230.00
Local                            205.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         180.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         180.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         200.00
Local                            198.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         160.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         150.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         150.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    181.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     185.00
A. A. Cotton                     183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             190.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               206.00
A. A. Cotton                     206.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     191.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               222.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           222.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           218.00
Prima                            216.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            238.00
Local (AVG Price)                235.00
40/S
Kcetex                           287.00
Prima                            285.00
Local (AVG Price)                265.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           220.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     225.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     235.00
IFL                              229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       231.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      256.00
A. A. Cotton                     245.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    252.00
Zainab (Combed)                  266.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 264.00
Zainab (Combed)                  278.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          297.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 308.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            316.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             245.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             250.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             265.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             280.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     290.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     300.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       250.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  250.00
I.C.I. Bright                    253.00
Rupali 1.D                       252.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  250.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               250.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      252.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             253.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          254.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 29.11.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

