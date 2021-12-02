Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 1, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
02 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2700
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2700
Indus 2750
Bajwa 2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2850
United 2750
Abdullah Textile 2700
Indus 2900
Bajwa 2900
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 3050
Suriya Tex 2950
United 2750
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2950
Nadeem Textile 2950
Indus Dyeing 3100
Abdullah Textile 2950
Lucky Cotton 2900
22/1.
Bajwa 3050
United 2950
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 3100
26/1.
AL-Karam 3150
Amin Text 3100
Shadman Cotton 3100
Diamond Int'l 3100
Lucky Cotton 3050
28/1
Abdullah Textile 3050
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3200
Al-Karam 3250
Jubilee Spinning 3050
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3200
Lucky Cotton 3100
Diamond Intl 3150
32/1
Abdullah Textile 3100
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3800
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 3100
Amin 3100
Indus Dyeing 3150
Bajwa 3150
Nadeem Textile 3100
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3950
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4400
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 2000
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported 245.00
Local 222.00
Rupali 220.00
75/36/0
Imported 208.00
Local 183.00
Rupali 181.00
75/36/Him
Imported 215.00
Local 197.00
Rupali 195.00
100/36/0
Imported 185.00
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
100/48/INT
Imported 210.00
Local 185.00
Rupali 180.00
150/48/0
Imported 182.00
Local 155.00
Rupali 157.00
150/48/Him
Imported 184.00
Local 155.00
Rupali 156.00
300/96/0
Imported 185.00
Local 154.00
Rupali 153.00
300/96/Him
Imported 186.00
Local 157.00
Rupali 155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 184.00
Local 168.00
150/144/Him
Imported 195.00
Local 165.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 210.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 230.00
Local 205.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 180.00
75/72/SD
Imported 180.00
50/36/BR
Imported 200.00
Local 198.00
100/36/BR
Imported 160.00
150/48/BR
Imported 150.00
300/96/BR
Imported 150.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 181.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 185.00
A. A. Cotton 183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 190.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00
A. A. Cotton 206.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 191.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 222.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 222.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 218.00
Prima 216.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 240.00
Prima 238.00
Local (AVG Price) 235.00
40/S
Kcetex 287.00
Prima 285.00
Local (AVG Price) 265.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 215.00
Local 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 220.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 190.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 285.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 225.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 235.00
IFL 229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 231.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 256.00
A. A. Cotton 245.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00
Zainab (Combed) 266.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 264.00
Zainab (Combed) 278.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 297.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 308.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 316.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 265.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 280.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 290.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 300.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 250.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 250.00
I.C.I. Bright 253.00
Rupali 1.D 252.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 250.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 250.00
Ibrahim 1.D 252.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 253.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 254.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 29.11.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
