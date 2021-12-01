ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
US crude stocks down, fuel inventories higher: EIA

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

US crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 910,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 26 to 433.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.2 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 9,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

Oil prices climb over 4% ahead of OPEC meeting despite Omicron concerns

US gasoline stocks rose by 4 million barrels in the week to 215.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for 29,000-barrel rise.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.2 million barrels in the week to 123.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 462,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 69,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

