ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global markets rebound after Omicron turmoil

AFP 01 Dec 2021

LONDON: Global stock markets rebounded Wednesday and oil prices surged following Omicron-driven losses and on the eve of a key output meeting of OPEC and its allies.

European equities advanced, mirroring most rebounding Asian bourses, as dealers temporarily set aside news of record-high eurozone inflation.

Oil surged about five percent, while the dollar extended gains against major rivals as the Federal Reserve is seen removing its vast financial support measures at a quicker pace than first flagged.

Investors were facing a rollercoaster week as they track the mutant Omicron strain, whose emergence last Friday darkened the economic outlook, sparked fresh Covid restrictions and ravaged most markets.

Traders remain uncertain over its impact on the world economy and the likelihood of fresh lockdowns, as scientists rush to investigate the variant and urge speedy vaccination drives.

"An ugly combination of a Covid-related knock to growth, reduction in central bank support and sustained inflation is not a recipe for strong stock markets," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"However, some traders appear to have decided the weakness has gone far enough for now as they emerged to bid up stocks and oil."

OPEC and the oil cartel's allies hold a key output meeting on Thursday, having resisted US-led pressure to step up production to bring down surging energy prices, while emergence of the new variant has complicated the equation.

The OECD grouping of major industrialised nations on Wednesday warned that Omicron threatens the global economic recovery, as it lowered the 2021 growth outlook and called for a swifter vaccines rollout.

The global economy is now expected to expand by 5.6 percent this year, down from a forecast of 5.7 percent, the OECD said in its latest outlook.

Top drug makers have offered differing opinions on their vaccines' efficacy against Omicron.

European stocks resume falls on Omicron warning

Markets took a tumble on Tuesday after Moderna head Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing vaccines might not be as effective against the new strain.

However, other drugmakers later said it was far too early to make a judgement.

The boss of BioNTech, which made a shot with Pfizer, said it was likely people would be protected against severe symptoms.

"If by this time next week the medical gurus have concluded that existing vaccines are sufficient and/or the Omicron virulence is milder than the current Delta variant, the market should bounce strongly," said strategist Louis Navellier.

"Conclusions the other way could weigh heavily on the current bullish outlook for 2022," he added.

Key figures around 1200 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 7,150.17 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.4 percent at 15,312.74

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 6,809.66

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.6 percent at 4,129.82

West Texas Intermediate: UP 4.9 percent to $69.41

Brent North Sea crude: UP 5.2 percent at $72.82

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 27,935.62 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 23,658.92 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,576.89 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.9 percent at 34,483.72 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1331 from $1.1338 at 2200 GMT on Tuesday

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.39 yen from 113.17 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3321 from $1.3299

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.05 pence from 85.25 pence

European stocks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Global markets rebound after Omicron turmoil

Pakistan allows booster shots for healthcare workers, people over 50 amid new variant fears

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

EU unveils 300-billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

US tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Three students shot dead, 8 people wounded at Michigan high school; 15-year-old arrested

ICC Test rankings: Shaheen Afridi breaks into top five for the first time

Read more stories