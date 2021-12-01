ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.33%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.43%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 18,882 Increased By ▲ 207.29 (1.11%)
KSE100 45,239 Increased By ▲ 166.31 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,508 Increased By ▲ 78.48 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Ukraine urges NATO for 'deterrence package' against Russia

AFP 01 Dec 2021

RIGA: Ukraine's foreign minister called on NATO Wednesday for a "deterrence package" to stop Russia launching an invasion of his country, at a meeting with top diplomats from the alliance.

NATO has been discussing how react to a military build-up by Moscow close to Ukraine's border amid fears from Western nations that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning an incursion.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a three-pronged approach involving clear communications to Moscow, readying a package of sanctions and increasing military support to Kiev.

"We are confident that if we join efforts, if we act in a coordinated fashion, we will be able to deter President Putin and to demotivate him from choosing the worst-case scenario, which is a military operation," he said as he joined the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned after talks among allies on Tuesday that Russia would face a "high price" if it launches an operation against Ukraine and said alliance members could impose sanctions.

NATO itself does not decide on sanctions.

Ukraine, which has seen its push to join the US-led bloc stall, has been receiving increased military support from NATO allies.

Moscow, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has strongly denied it is currently plotting an attack and blames NATO for fuelling tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that military exercises and other moves by the West and Ukraine threaten Russia's security, warning against crossing the Kremlin's "red lines".

"Look, they spoke about a possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine at the beginning of the year. But as you see this did not happen," Putin said.

The new build-up follows a similar surge in the spring, when Russia gathered around 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders but later announced a drawdown.

