ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.33%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.43%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,663 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,886 Increased By ▲ 211.13 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,240 Increased By ▲ 167.27 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,509 Increased By ▲ 79 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
World

US military leaders in South Korea for talks over North Korea, alliance

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

SEOUL: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and other top military officials were set to gather in South Korea on Wednesday to discuss the future of their military alliance and plans to counter threats from North Korea.

Austin was due to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, while General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived earlier.

The two were scheduled to participate in annual consultative meetings with South Korea, which hosts around 28,500 American troops as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

The meetings are the first official "Security Consultative Meeting" between the allies since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

US says ‘committed’ to defending its interests in ME

Seoul is seeking to persuade Washington to back an "end of war declaration" as a way to jumpstart stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea. US officials have signalled support for such a declaration, but say there may be disagreements with South Korea over the sequence of such measures.

North Korea accuses South Korea and the United States of driving tensions with their joint military activities, while the allies say their forces are needed to deter the North.

Another issue expected to top the agenda in Seoul is South Korea's efforts to win wartime "operational control" of combined military forces.

Currently, a US general would command those forces during a war.

That transition has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to key military drills and other meetings being cancelled.

On Wednesday, Milley met with General In-Choul Won, South Korea's Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to joint statement.

"During the discussions, General Milley and General Won recognised the enduring alliance and highlighted significant advancements made to strengthen cooperation," the statement said.

Milley also emphasized the United States' commitment to providing "extended deterrence" to South Korea, a reference to Washington's vow to defend its ally with nuclear weapons if necessary.

Austin is scheduled to meet with Defence Minister Suh Wook on Thursday, as well as attend ceremonial events.

south korea North Korea General Mark Milley US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

Comments

