ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
GGGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.44%)
NETSOL 103.49 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.3%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.33%)
UNITY 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,663 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.03%)
BR30 18,902 Increased By ▲ 227.96 (1.22%)
KSE100 45,232 Increased By ▲ 159.14 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,509 Increased By ▲ 79.29 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fewer Libya arms embargo breaches but foreign fighters remain: UN panel

AFP 01 Dec 2021

UNITED NATIONS: Fewer violations of the arms embargo on Libya have occurred this year as compared with 2020, but the "continuing presence" of foreign fighters is "still a serious threat," UN experts said in a confidential report.

Nonetheless, while the "intense pace of delivery" of banned weapons has abated, "the arms embargo remains totally ineffective," the experts tasked with monitoring the embargo said in an interim confidential report recently given to the Security Council and seen Tuesday by AFP.

For the study, which covers January to November 2021, the experts traveled twice to the north African country, in April and again in September.

For the first time since 2017, they were able to go to the eastern city of Benghazi, the stronghold of Khalifa Haftar, who is running for president in the election set for December 24.

Libya, UN warn intimidation stopping Kadhafi son's appeal

The elections come as part of a push to end a decade of violence in oil-rich Libya following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

An October 2020 ceasefire brought to an end a fierce year-long battle sparked by Haftar's bid to seize the capital Tripoli.

It also led to a fragile unity government taking office in March, with a mandate to take the country to elections.

But the UN experts, who said they also traveled to France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Tunisia to complete their work, note that the majority of Libya is still controlled by armed groups.

"Based on the 2020 transfers, arms stockpiles remain high and sufficient to sustain any future conflict," the experts said.

"The control of the supply chains by some member states continues, thus significantly hindering detection, disruption, or interdiction" of arms deliveries, they added, without naming any offending countries.

Though the opposing sides in Libya have asked foreign fighters to leave the country, the experts say they are "maintaining foreign fighters among their forces, including nationals from Chad, Sudan and Syria as well as from Russian private military companies."

The United Nations has previously estimated that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner.

"The panel has no evidence of any large scale withdrawals taking place to date," the experts said.

Libya NATO UNITED NATIONS Sudan MENA Security Council Chad Russian private security firm Wagner

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Fewer Libya arms embargo breaches but foreign fighters remain: UN panel

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Oil climbs over 2% ahead of OPEC meeting amid Omicron concerns

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

Saleem replaces Soomro as PC board chairman

Talks begin with Canadian firm to settle Reko Diq dispute

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Economic, other challenges: Government takes stock of situation

Read more stories