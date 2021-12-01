Hong Kong stocks open with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning after three days of losses as investors assess hawkish signals on monetary policy from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell and warnings about the ability of current vaccines to fight Omicron.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.51 percent, or 120.31 points, to 23,595.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.00 points, to 3,561.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 1.27 points, to 2,517.99.