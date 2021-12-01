ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
BYCO 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.43%)
NETSOL 102.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.46%)
PACE 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (10%)
PAEL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
POWER 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.59%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-4.1%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
BR30 18,852 Increased By ▲ 177.99 (0.95%)
KSE100 45,316 Increased By ▲ 244.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,510 Increased By ▲ 80.21 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Hong Kong stocks open with gains

AFP 01 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning after three days of losses as investors assess hawkish signals on monetary policy from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell and warnings about the ability of current vaccines to fight Omicron.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.51 percent, or 120.31 points, to 23,595.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.00 points, to 3,561.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 1.27 points, to 2,517.99.

