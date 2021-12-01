ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
Australia's Green welcomes step up for 'world class' Carey

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green says Alex Carey's experience in one-day cricket will help him make the adjustment to test cricket if, as widely reported, he gets the nod to replace Tim Paine for the opening Ashes clash in Brisbane next week.

Australia were left without a wicketkeeper when Paine stepped away from cricket for an "indefinite mental health break" last week in the wake of his resignation as captain over a "sexting" incident.

Carey, who has played 83 short format internationals, looks to have beaten Josh Inglis to the spot and should line up against England at the Gabba next Wednesday.

"Alex has been around for quite a while now in that international set-up and I'm sure all the confidence he's gained from playing all the one-dayers will hold him in good stead," Green told reporters in Queensland on Wednesday.

"The experience that he brings, he's got a really good record in one-day cricket, he's really held that position down really well. Both the guys they could have gone for are world class."

Green made his own test debut in Adelaide during the India series last December, going on to average 33.71 over four tests with a high score of 84.

While he has confirmed his talent with the bat for Western Australia this season, the 22-year-old seamer will go into his fifth test next week still seeking his first wicket.

Green said repeated stress fractures over the last four years had limited his bowling and he was confident he could make a more meaningful contribution with the ball in hand this season.

"I think heading into the test summer last year, I was a bit down on confidence -- obviously the last few years I hadn't bowled much and had a few restrictions," he said.

"So I'm sure this year, I've played most games bowling and that will hold me in good stead.

"There won't be as many nerves flying around this year, I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully I can help out."

