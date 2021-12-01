‘Smooth’ water supply to industries ordered

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has issued directives to Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to provide uninterrupted water supply to industries in North Karachi Industrial Area and said that promotion of industries and productive activities is the top priority of PPP government so that maximum employment opportunities can be created.

Addressing a meeting during the visit of a delegation led by Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry(NKATI) along with SVP Shabbir Ismail, VP Naeem Haider and Sajjad Wazir, he said that the industrial growth is not possible without making easier to do business and reduce the production cost of industries.

“That is why the Sindh government has provided substantial funds to alleviate the hardships of business and industrial community and ensure the provision of facilities, especially to improve the infrastructure in the industrial area, in order to keep the industrial wheel spinning and business growing”, the minister added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021