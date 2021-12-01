DC H’abad orders removal of encroachments

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that in the light of the orders of the honorable court, all the encroachments and occupation on government lands in districts of Hyderabad division would be removed and FIR would be lodged against those involved in it. He was presiding over a meeting on the progress of anti-encroachment drive at his office, Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad today.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to carry out the anti-encroachment campaign with effective planning and also ensure close coordination with concerned departments while progress report of the campaign should be submitted every week.

He asked the concerned officers to send their requirements regarding anti-encroachment campaign in writing including security without delay, “We have to eliminate both hard and soft encroachments during the anti-encroachment campaign and lodge FIR against those involved under the Anti-Encroachment Act”, he added. He said that in the past several actions had been taken against the encroachments but no FIR had been lodged against the involved persons which were the responsibility of the concerned officers but now FIR would be lodged against the persons involved as per law.

